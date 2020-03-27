Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 547,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.