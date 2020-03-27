KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2021 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $7.30 on Friday, hitting $88.55. 5,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,418. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after buying an additional 174,751 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lear by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

