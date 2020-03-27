KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meritor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTOR. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $14.34. 82,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,381. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,168,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $14,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $11,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 337,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 232,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

