KeyCorp Comments on BorgWarner Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWA. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

BorgWarner stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,549. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,496,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,594,000 after acquiring an additional 199,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after acquiring an additional 467,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,460,000 after acquiring an additional 651,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.