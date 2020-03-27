KeyCorp Cuts Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $200.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $167.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.59 and its 200-day moving average is $200.76. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.