KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Dana in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Dana stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

