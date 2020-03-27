KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

In related news, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

