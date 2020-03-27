KeyCorp Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $40.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.48. 1,154,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,860. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,478,000 after buying an additional 292,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 438,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

