KeyCorp Weighs in on Delphi Technologies PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Delphi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

DLPH traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 161,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.79 million, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,600,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,243,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,353 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,245,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 499,966 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.