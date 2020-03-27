KeyCorp Weighs in on Magna International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE MGA traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $30.66. 73,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Magna International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Magna International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Magna International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

