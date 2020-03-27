Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 143,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

