Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,880 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.59% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Marc Belsky acquired 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $46,152.00. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $9,880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KZR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. 2,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.52. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.07.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

