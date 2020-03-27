Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,624 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Kforce worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $583.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti started coverage on Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

