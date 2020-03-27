KickCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Gate.io. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KickCoin

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mercatox, IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

