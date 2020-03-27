Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Position Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.12.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

