Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $35.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $138.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.07 million to $146.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.54 million, with estimates ranging from $126.88 million to $154.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.65. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -28.09%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

