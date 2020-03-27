Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.68% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.41 ($66.75).

KGX stock traded down €2.46 ($2.86) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €38.27 ($44.50). 317,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.92. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

