Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €63.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.41 ($66.75).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX traded down €2.46 ($2.86) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €38.27 ($44.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,989 shares. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.92.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.