Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €65.00 by Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.41 ($66.75).

FRA:KGX traded down €2.46 ($2.86) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €38.27 ($44.50). The company had a trading volume of 317,989 shares. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of €49.62 and a 200 day moving average of €54.92.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

