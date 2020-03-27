KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 522.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,511 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

