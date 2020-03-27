KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.46 Million

Brokerages predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) will announce $28.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $29.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $124.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.60 million to $130.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.44 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $156.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KREF opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $656.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a current ratio of 499.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

