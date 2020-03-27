KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,127 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.44% of KLA worth $122,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in KLA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in KLA by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in KLA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 128.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.92.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

