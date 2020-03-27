Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0129 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $30,022.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,424,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

