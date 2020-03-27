Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded to Underperform at Cleveland Research

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

NYSE KSS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 257,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,166. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $97,971,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

