Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADRNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.85.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

ADRNY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 250,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.