Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,896. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

