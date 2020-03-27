Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

KRNT traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,327. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,724 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,717,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after buying an additional 1,061,003 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,284,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,234,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

