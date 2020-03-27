Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,843. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

