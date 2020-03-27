Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.13% of Kroger worth $30,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 128,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,429,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,342,000 after buying an additional 78,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,025,000 after buying an additional 919,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,991,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,006. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $689,740 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Cfra upped their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

