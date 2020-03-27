Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) versus Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) Financial Survey

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13% Krystal Biotech N/A -10.62% -10.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spark Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Krystal Biotech 0 1 5 0 2.83

Spark Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 97.92%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.59 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$19.09 million ($1.20) -32.53

Krystal Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krystal Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Spark Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It is also involved in developing KB105 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

