Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $4.85 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02549546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00195165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00041365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,180,266 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.