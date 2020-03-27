L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of L.B. Foster worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

FSTR stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. L.B. Foster Co has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $115.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.72.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.