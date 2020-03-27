L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the February 27th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Riordan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,919.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Riordan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,886.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of L S Starrett by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in L S Starrett by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in L S Starrett in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.30. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. L S Starrett has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

