Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 19,849 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

