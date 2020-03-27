Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,635 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.42.

Shares of GS stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.