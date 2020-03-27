Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 123,685 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

