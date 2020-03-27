Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 9,137 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.83% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $126.19 and a 12-month high of $217.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average is $200.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.681 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

