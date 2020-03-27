Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.00. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

