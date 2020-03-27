Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRGF. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

