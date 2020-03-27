Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.