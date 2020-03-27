Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.