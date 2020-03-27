Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $6.97 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,377 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.66% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth $402,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $20.83 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

