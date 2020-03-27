Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.82.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

