Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $8.24 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $201.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

