Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

FedEx stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

