Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,310 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

