Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 22,956 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

