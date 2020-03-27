Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,291 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,599 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after buying an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,393,000 after buying an additional 1,195,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $71,598,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,804,000 after buying an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $49.20 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

