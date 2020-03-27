Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,492 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

