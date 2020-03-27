Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 13,449 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 128,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,429,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,342,000 after purchasing an additional 78,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,025,000 after purchasing an additional 919,863 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $689,740. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $29.00 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

